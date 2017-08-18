“An upcoming feature in iOS 11 might let you disable Touch ID so your device can’t be unlocked with your fingerprint – but as it turns out, that might not be as useful as you think,” Abhimanyu Ghoshal writes for TNW.

“The new setting, found in a public beta of iOS 11, temporarily disables Touch ID and lets you tap the screen to dial 911 after you’ve hit the power button quickly five times,” Ghoshal writes. “That’s a lot easier than the other cumbersome method of disabling Touch ID, but it might not keep police and border control officers out of your phone.”

Ghoshal writes, “Last December, a Florida court order ordered a suspect, who was believed to have taken inappropriate photos of a woman without her consent, to hand over his passcode so that police could search his iPhone for incriminating images. The decision ran counter to a 2014 ruling from a Virginia court, which stated that suspects can be compelled to unlock their phones with a fingerprint, but not to reveal their PINs, as that might violate Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.”

