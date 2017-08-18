“The new setting, found in a public beta of iOS 11, temporarily disables Touch ID and lets you tap the screen to dial 911 after you’ve hit the power button quickly five times,” Ghoshal writes. “That’s a lot easier than the other cumbersome method of disabling Touch ID, but it might not keep police and border control officers out of your phone.”
Ghoshal writes, “Last December, a Florida court order ordered a suspect, who was believed to have taken inappropriate photos of a woman without her consent, to hand over his passcode so that police could search his iPhone for incriminating images. The decision ran counter to a 2014 ruling from a Virginia court, which stated that suspects can be compelled to unlock their phones with a fingerprint, but not to reveal their PINs, as that might violate Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Two different judges, two different results. That’s not a uniform standard of justice.
We can’t wait to see how Apple deals with unlocking the next-gen OLED iPhone (whether there’s Touch ID present or if it’s replaced with 3D facial recognition).
Regardless, at the core of the issue is the U.S. Constitution:
AMENDMENT V
No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.
—
Sometimes the law gets too cute. We shouldn’t leave common sense out of the equation. The process is the same thing. You’re getting access to someone’s most private information by forcing someone to give you the key. — Miami defense attorney David Oscar Markus, May 2016
—
Ultimately… the U.S. Supreme Court will likely have to weigh in on this issue. — MacDailyNews, May 4, 2017
SEE ALSO:
Florida man sentenced to 180 days in jail for not divulging his iPhone passcode – May 31, 2017
Florida judge orders reality TV actress to unlock Apple iPhone in ‘sextortion’ case – May 4, 2017
Miami sextortion case asks if a suspect can be forced to hand over Apple iPhone password – April 28, 2017
Feckless FBI unable to unlock iPhone, even with a ‘fingerprint unlock warrant’ – May 12, 2016
The Touch ID lock on your iPhone isn’t cop-proof – May 11, 2016
U.S. government wants your fingerprints to unlock your phone – May 1, 2016
Should you disable Touch ID for your own security? – May 9, 2016
U.S. government wants your fingerprints to unlock your phone – May 1, 2016
Virginia police can now force you to unlock your smartphone with your fingerprint – October 31, 2014
Apple’s Touch ID may mean U.S. iPhone 5s users can’t ‘take the fifth’ – September 12, 2013
Apple’s iPhone 5S with biometric identification: Big Brother’s dream? – September 11, 2013