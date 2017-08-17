“Mandi Bishop was among a small group of digital health influencers invited to the event,” Farr reports. “Chief medical officers from various health systems and a select group of Aetna employees were also invited, with Apple’s Myoung Cha presiding over many of the discussions.”
“Bishop recalled that a huge portion of the event involved discussions about data privacy. ‘Both companies wanted to make sure that we knew what data is shared and what isn’t,”‘she said,” Farr reports. “For its part, Apple has repeatedly stressed that health data can only be shared with user consent. And these policies extend to third-party apps for iPhone and Apple Watch.”
“One complaint [about the Apple Watch from users] was the lack of situational awareness, such as a reminder to move when a user was on a long flight, or an alert to meditate in the middle of a conference call,” Farr reports. “‘Everyone wanted the technology to be totally seamless,’ she said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, this Aetna Apple Watch deal pans out in a big way.
And, yes, we get annoyed when, for example, our Apple Watches tell us to stand while we’re driving. The Watch knows we’re going
85 miles per hour… the speed limit, so why is is asking us to stand when we’re obviously seated in a car? Also, as we wrote back in June 2015:
We want watchOS to recognize a repetitive activity or exercise (for example, crunches) and automatically prohibit Apple Watch’s display from turning on and off until the repetitive motion ceases. For 100 crunches, the Watch should turn on the first three reps, realize what’s going on, and remain off for the other 97, not blinking on and off for 100 reps as it does now.
With the sensors onboard, and the fineness of watchOS’s current and already-excellent “Activate on Wrist Raise” capability, this is a feature that seems doable, saving a bit of battery life and much user annoyance in the process.
Make the Watch smart, Apple. Right now, during certain exercises, it seems a bit stupid, or at least oblivious as to what the user is doing. (No, Watch, we’re not checking the time one hundred times every two seconds!)
By now, watchOS should be smart enough to use Apple Watch’s sensors to stop asking you to stand while you’re driving or flashing its display on and off during sit-ups.
