“Apple and Aetna conducted a series of meetings late last week to discuss the next step in their partnership, as reported by CNBC,” Christina Farr reports for CNBC. “The primary topic of discussion was Apple’s health-tracking smartwatch — Apple Watch — and whether it could be used to improve health outcomes. Currently, Aetna is gathering feedback from its own employees, who are currently testing whether the watch can help them eat better and exercise more regularly.”

“Mandi Bishop was among a small group of digital health influencers invited to the event,” Farr reports. “Chief medical officers from various health systems and a select group of Aetna employees were also invited, with Apple’s Myoung Cha presiding over many of the discussions.”

“Bishop recalled that a huge portion of the event involved discussions about data privacy. ‘Both companies wanted to make sure that we knew what data is shared and what isn’t,”‘she said,” Farr reports. “For its part, Apple has repeatedly stressed that health data can only be shared with user consent. And these policies extend to third-party apps for iPhone and Apple Watch.”

“One complaint [about the Apple Watch from users] was the lack of situational awareness, such as a reminder to move when a user was on a long flight, or an alert to meditate in the middle of a conference call,” Farr reports. “‘Everyone wanted the technology to be totally seamless,’ she said.”

