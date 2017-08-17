“Apple’s MacBook Air is as close to iconic as a piece of consumer technology gets,” Dan Ackerman writes for CNET. “It’s the single laptop model you’re most likely to see everywhere, from college campuses to airports to coffee shops and even offices. And it’s been that way for a very long time.”

“That’s the problem. Not counting an incremental spec bump in mid-2017, this is still internally almost the same MacBook Air as the last refresh in 2015, and externally, it’s had basically the same design since 2010,” Ackerman writes. “In technology terms, that’s roughly forever.”

“But it’s also a testament to what a strong product the Air was in its heyday. To have a laptop that looks and feels the same as it did for so many years while still a maintaining a loyal following, that’s a rare achievement,” Ackerman writes. “The design is definitely showing its age. But the lower prices available from some retailers, plus performance that’s decent enough and battery life that still tops 10 hours, has given the Air another shot — perhaps its last one — at avoiding the old laptop retirement home. ”

