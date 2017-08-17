“Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook has joined a chorus of business leaders who have voiced their opposition to President Donald Trump after he blamed white nationalists and anti-racism activists equally for violence in Virginia over the weekend,” Brendan O’Brien reports for Reuters.

“‘I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights. Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans,’ Cook wrote in a note late on Wednesday to employees, according to technology news website Recode,” O’Brien reports. “Cook also said in the letter that Apple will donate $1 million a piece to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League and will match two-for-one their donations to the organizations and other human rights groups until Sept. 30.”

“‘Regardless of your political views, we must all stand together on this one point — that we are all equal,” O’Brien reports. “As a company, through our actions, our products and our voice, we will always work to ensure that everyone is treated equally and with respect,’ Cook wrote.”

