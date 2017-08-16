“The main reason, they found, is to do with the key role our smartphones play in our overall identity by recording numerous memories that act as an extension of ourselves,” Bawden reports. “For many people, posting about their actions on social media has become a key part of their experience of an event and, in turn, the way they remember them, the study finds. And being without a smartphone means you can’t be posting about your current activities, researchers say.”
“‘As smartphones evoke more personal memories, users extend more of their identity onto them,’ said Dr Ki Joon Kim, of the City University of Hong Kong,” Bawden reports. “‘When users perceive smartphones as their extended selves, they are more likely to become attached to the devices, which, in turn, leads to nomophobia by heightening the phone proximity-seeking tendency,’ he added.”
MacDailyNews Take: What hath Steve Jobs wrought?
BTW, you have to have never used an iPhone to have “smartphone separation anxiety” over some Samsung or other iPhone knockoff. The very idea of being nomophobic over some pretend iPhone from a South Korean dishwasher maker is ludicrous.