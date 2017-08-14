“Apple introduced its Smart Connector interface when it launched its iPad Pro range in September 2015,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “It’s a magnetic connection that provides data transfer and bi-directional power to a third-party accessory. What’s nice about the interconnect is that it recognizes and provides for an accessory almost instantly once the device and peripheral are magnetically docked.”

“Smart Connector is used with the Apple Smart Keyboard,” Evans writes. “There are two non-Apple accessories, both available from Logitech, the CREATE Keyboard and LOGI Base charging dock. That’s a situation Apple apparently wants to change.”

“anufacturers wishing to use the Smart Connector in their accessories must join Apple’s Made for iPad scheme to access the hardware and engineering information they need,” Evans writes. “To convince manufacturers that there is a good business case in the provision of Smart Connector accessories, Apple will have to incentivize them. How can it do this?”

