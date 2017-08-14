“Accessory makers offered several explanations for the slow start. One source cited wait times and high costs for Smart Connector components. Other accessory makers simply praised Bluetooth as a better fit, at least for iPad keyboards,” Newman reports. “Apple confirmed that multiple companies are now developing Smart Connector accessories.”
“The real advantage for the Smart Connector isn’t just the hassle-free, powered connection, but the possibilities it could open up for the iPad as a whole. Imagine, for instance, a keyboard that could charge the iPad through a built-in battery, or one with extra storage that integrated with Apple’s new Files app in iOS 11. Perhaps there’s even room for more kinds of input devices, such as a MIDI keyboard dock that didn’t require toting around an extra Lightning cable and stand,” Newman reports. “The Smart Connector is still full of potential.”
MacDailyNews Take: With a base of iPad Pro users now becoming substantial, we believe we’ll begin seeing more Smart Connector accessories for iPad Pro this holiday shopping season.