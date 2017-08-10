“There are plenty of DIY tricks for boosting the volume on your cellphone, but iPhone users have always had the power to make their music sound louder by adjusting their settings — and they probably didn’t even know it,” Erica Tempesta reports for The Daily Mail.

“A Twitter user known as TheBae took to social media over the weekend to share a screengrab of the iPhone setting he uses to make his iPhone speaker louder, and people were loving the hack,” Tempesta reports. “‘How to make your iPhone Speaker louder. (Play Music while you’re doing it) Thank meh later,’ he wrote, and his tip has already been retweeted over 84,000 times.”

“Although the hack has changed the lives of many people, it has been around for awhile,” Tempesta reports. “Lifehacker shared the trick back in 2015, and according to the site the ‘Late Night’ setting ‘tones down loud sounds and turns up quiet parts, which makes it a little easier to hear what’s happening.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, EQs are fun. How to make your iPhone Speaker louder.

(Play Music while you’re doing it)

Thank meh later pic.twitter.com/ZyQZMExhev — TheBae (@thebaemarcus) August 7, 2017

