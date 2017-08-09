“Mac users may have missed Apple’s memo when the company warned it plans to discontinue support for 32-bit Mac apps in 2019,” Jony Evans writes for Apple Must. “It is already evicting 32-bit apps from its mobile platforms, fall’s iOS 11 release will only support 64-bit apps.”

“Macs have been running 64-bit chips since mid-2011, when it introduced Mac OS X Lion,” Evans writes. “That’s great, and you’d certainly expect most application developers would have migrated their apps to full 64-bit support, but you’d be wrong. Even Apple hasn’t finished the job – the DVD Player app remains 32-bit, which isn’t a great surprise when no new Macs include an optical drive.”

Evans writes, “So, how can you check which of your Mac applications won’t make the cut when Apple terminates 32-bit support in 2019?”

How to check your Mac apps for 64-bitness here.