“Macs have been running 64-bit chips since mid-2011, when it introduced Mac OS X Lion,” Evans writes. “That’s great, and you’d certainly expect most application developers would have migrated their apps to full 64-bit support, but you’d be wrong. Even Apple hasn’t finished the job – the DVD Player app remains 32-bit, which isn’t a great surprise when no new Macs include an optical drive.”
Evans writes, “So, how can you check which of your Mac applications won’t make the cut when Apple terminates 32-bit support in 2019?”
How to check your Mac apps for 64-bitness here.
MacDailyNews Take: Aw, DVD Player, we hardly knew ya.
Apple shipped the world’s first 64-bit personal computer over 14 years ago with the release of the Power Mac G5 on June 23, 2003. Apple unveiled the world’s first 64-bit smartphone (iPhone 5s) on September 10, 2013.
Apple’s notice:
64-bit Requirement for Mac Apps – June 28, 2017
At WWDC 2017, we announced new apps submitted to the Mac App Store must support 64-bit starting January 2018, and Mac app updates and existing apps must support 64-bit starting June 2018. If you distribute your apps outside the Mac App Store, we highly recommend distributing 64-bit binaries to make sure your users can continue to run your apps on future versions of macOS. macOS High Sierra will be the last macOS release to support 32-bit apps without compromise.
