“Apple Inc.’s new 10th Anniversary iPhone is still sight unseen, yet a glance at the company’s latest quarterly results also raises the question of what else may be coming,” Dan Gallagher reports for The Wall Street Journal.

“Apple’s spending on research and development totaled $2.9 billion for the third fiscal quarter ended July 1, rising 15% year-over-year against a revenue gain of just 7% for the same period,” Gallagher reports. “That brought Apple’s R&D spending to $11.2 billion for the trailing 12 months, which is about 5% of the company’s revenue for the period. Apple hasn’t expended a greater portion of its revenue on R&D on an annual basis since 2004 — three years before the first iPhone launched.”

“That suggests other big things on the horizon, though what exactly is anyone’s guess,” Gallagher reports. “The company is widely reported to be working on projects related to self-driving cars, health-care monitoring and augmented reality, to name just a few.”

