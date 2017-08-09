“Apple’s spending on research and development totaled $2.9 billion for the third fiscal quarter ended July 1, rising 15% year-over-year against a revenue gain of just 7% for the same period,” Gallagher reports. “That brought Apple’s R&D spending to $11.2 billion for the trailing 12 months, which is about 5% of the company’s revenue for the period. Apple hasn’t expended a greater portion of its revenue on R&D on an annual basis since 2004 — three years before the first iPhone launched.”
“That suggests other big things on the horizon, though what exactly is anyone’s guess,” Gallagher reports. “The company is widely reported to be working on projects related to self-driving cars, health-care monitoring and augmented reality, to name just a few.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: And satellites. Don’t forget the satellites!
As we wrote in April, “For only about the second or third time since Steve Jobs departed this earthly plane, we’re getting the sense that something wicked this way comes! It may be years out, but, when all is said and done, many Apple naysayers are going to be saying, ‘They’re baaack!‘”
I wish it was just a matter of writing checks. If it was just a matter of spending money, Microsoft would deliver good products. — Steve Jobs, May 10, 2007
SEE ALSO:
Apple in talks to form partnership with Boeing to provide broadband access via constellation of 3,000 satellites – June 15, 2017
Apple + satellites = ? – April 22, 2017
Why Apple may be interested in space satellites – April 21, 2017
Apple hires top Google executives for new hardware team – April 21, 2017
Apple in talks to buy Boeing communications satellites – March 18, 2015
Apple adds former Boeing CFO James Bell to Board of Directors – October 1, 2015
Steve Jobs on R&D: If it was just a matter of spending money, Microsoft would deliver good products – May 11, 2007