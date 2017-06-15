MacDailyNews Take: Real competition in broadband providers is desperately needed in many parts of the U.S. and the world.

“Boeing already has a plan to develop, launch and operate a constellation of 3,000 satellites in low Earth orbit. Apple is reportedly in talks with Boeing to be an investor-partner in the project,” Gillian Rich reports for Investors’ Business Daily. “With Apple on board, hundred-year-old Boeing could beat out the likes of Facebook, Alphabet’s Google and Tesla co-founder Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the race to create a new internet in space and capture hundreds of billions of dollars. In the process, Boeing also could upend the telecom market and enable emerging technologies, ranging from smart devices to self-driving cars, that are expected to send the appetite for spectrum soaring.”

“At first glance, the satellite business may seem like a stretch for Apple. But consider that the company has sold more than a billion iPhones globally, sometimes with troublesome connections, and is looking at opportunities further afield such as mobile payments and autonomous driving, which will rely on access to robust, widespread wireless capabilities,” Rich reports. “Boeing won’t comment on a possible Apple collaboration, but Bloomberg reported in April that Apple hired two Google satellite executives for a new hardware team.”

“While existing satellite-based connections are often slower than land-based ones, Boeing, SpaceX and others plan to offer improved speeds by putting satellites at altitudes of less than 1,000 miles vs. more than 20,000, and create overlapping coverage with their massive fleets,” Rich reports. “[The plan] could be key to Boeing’s long-term future as the era of the space-based internet approaches and looks to eclipse the land-based internet.”

