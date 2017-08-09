“If Apple Inc. is lucky, a 10-page complaint posted on social media by a Chinese law firm might be a minor annoyance resulting in little more than some bad press,” Tim Culpan writes for Bloomberg Gadfly. “However… Apple’s app store business model may be in danger.”

“The lawyers represent around 20 app developers who are alleging that Apple abuses its dominant position, and they’ve filed complaints to two key regulators,” Culpan writes. “One grievance is that the U.S. company failed to provide a full Chinese version of its app store terms and conditions. While perhaps not spurious, Apple can easily rectify this problem and may even face a rap-on-the-knuckles fine. Far more serious is the developers’ claim that Apple’s 30 percent cut of in-app transactions is excessive.”

“Should regulators there decide that a 30 percent cut — especially on lucrative in-app purchases — is excessive or unlawful, then the implications may be felt globally,” Culpan writes. “If it wants to protect its new Fortune 100 business, Apple needs to be sure this annoyance in China disappears quietly.”

