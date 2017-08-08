Apple today released the macOS High Sierra public beta 4 for Macintosh.

Apple’s free public beta releases allow users who are not registered developers to test pre-release versions of macOS.

macOS High Sierra public beta 4 follows the release of the fifth developer beta yesterday.

Apple’s next-gen macOS includes the Apple File System (APFS), HEVC support, Metal 2, improvements to Mail, Photos, and Safari, and more.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s snappy, but it’s still a beta so keep it off production Macs!

