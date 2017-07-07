“If you install the Mac operating system on an external hard drive, thumb drive, or other storage device, your Mac can start up from that device instead of your built-in startup disk,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today.First, make sure that your storage device is properly formatted.”

“For best results, your external hard drive, thumb drive, SDHC or SDXC card, or other storage device should be formatted as Mac OS Extended, not FAT, ExFAT, or NTFS,” Sellers writes. “And to function as a startup disk, it needs to be using a GUID partition map.”

Sellers writes, “The installer needs at least 8GB of available storage space.”

