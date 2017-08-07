“Coach is a fashion brand that has been making Apple Watch bands since June 2016, which the company has periodically refreshed with new styles, colors, and designs,” Chaim Gartenberg reports for The Verge. “Given that the fall season is fast approaching, it’s only logical that Coach would update its offerings with new fall colors to match your fall ensemble.”

“The new Goldenrod color for the Rexy strap,” Gartenberg reports, “stands out from Coach’s other $150 Apple Watch bands by the simple virtue of having a colorful cartoon dinosaur on it.”

Gartenberg reports, “Coach has offered the strap for a while already, but the new color is a perfect opportunity to remind the world that it a. exists and b. is objectively the best Apple Watch band, full stop.”



