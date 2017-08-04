“The mall trip could also mean picking up makeup at MAC, owned by Estee Lauder Companies Inc., or maybe even dinner at P.F. Chang’s,” Lodge writes. “$Ka-ching, $ka-ching, $ka-ching.”
“Apple Stores turn out to be very good neighbors, and have become the new mall anchor store, a role once held by department stores, because they draw lots of foot traffic, which also benefits the smaller stores,” Lodge writes. “‘An Apple Store in a mall is equivalent to staying alive at a mall,’ [says Loup Ventures partner Gene Munster]… ‘Apple Stores are a landlord’s dream tenant,’ said Robin Abrams, a commercial real estate executive in New York City. ‘It’s guaranteed that Apple is going to bring traffic.'”
MacDailyNews Take: As we noted back in 2015:
A growing number of malls are actually paying Apple to build a store in theirs.
