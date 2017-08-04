Each of the ads is based off a scene from the long-form ad released last week.
• The Rock x Siri – Reminder: The Rock only has one thing on his mind—it starts with a ‘D’ and rhymes with ‘ominate.’
• The Rock x Siri – Sunset Selfie: Siri can help you do lots of everyday things. Like take a selfie. In space. Like we said, everyday things.
• The Rock x Siri – Kitchen: Can you smell what The Rock and Siri are cooking?
• The Rock x Siri – Leg Day: It might be leg day, but Siri and HomeKit are doing all the heavy lifting here.
• The Rock x Siri – Do Not Disturb: Yes, The Rock speaks Mandarin. Is he just showing off? A little. Would it be showing off if we said Siri can understand over 20 languages? Definitely. But we did it anyway.
MacDailyNews Take: Good ads. Big budget look and feel.
After inexplicable years of glacially-paced improvements peppered with protracted periods of perplexing stagnation (say that three times fast!), Siri’s PR rehabilitation effort continues ahead of HomePod’s release.
“We’ll cover our inaction with oodles of marketing cash,” we imagine someone saying at Apple’s boardroom meeting regarding Siri and the HomePod.
SEE ALSO:
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars in Apple’s new long-form ad ‘The Rock x Siri: Dominate the Day’ – July 24, 2017