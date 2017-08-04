Apple has debuted five new :15 TV spots for iPhone 7 and Siri starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Each of the ads is based off a scene from the long-form ad released last week.

• The Rock x Siri – Reminder: The Rock only has one thing on his mind—it starts with a ‘D’ and rhymes with ‘ominate.’

• The Rock x Siri – Sunset Selfie: Siri can help you do lots of everyday things. Like take a selfie. In space. Like we said, everyday things.

• The Rock x Siri – Kitchen: Can you smell what The Rock and Siri are cooking?

• The Rock x Siri – Leg Day: It might be leg day, but Siri and HomeKit are doing all the heavy lifting here.

• The Rock x Siri – Do Not Disturb: Yes, The Rock speaks Mandarin. Is he just showing off? A little. Would it be showing off if we said Siri can understand over 20 languages? Definitely. But we did it anyway.