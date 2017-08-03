“Since its debut a decade ago”,” Murphy writes, “Apple has made as much money as Microsoft — a company against whom it fought for the hearts and minds of computer owners for decades — and Alphabet — who former Apple CEO Steve Jobs launched a ‘thermonuclear war’ against after it launched a competing smartphone operating system—combined.”
“Adjusted for inflation since 2007, Apple has brought in $321.02 billion, and together, Alphabet and Microsoft have brought in a nearly-identical $320.7 billion,” Murphy writes. “Even in nominal terms, Apple’s profits have totaled $307, compared to Alphabet and Microsoft’s $301 billion.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: “I like our strategy. I like it a lot.”
