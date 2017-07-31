“In 2015, the company committed to protect responsibly managed working forests and announced a five-year partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to transition up to 1 million acres of forest, across southern provinces of China, into responsible management by 2020,” Makower reports. “Two-thirds of the newly certified forest is owned and managed by Maoyuan Forestry, a private company in Central China’s Hunan province. The rest is owned and managed by state-owned Qinlian Forestry Company in Southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang region. The land includes semi-natural forests and forest plantations.”
“Apple also released the latest in its animated video series, part of an innovative and decidedly un-Apple communications strategy, highlighting its forestry strategy,” Makower reports. “The new installments build on a series the company released in April illustrating voices of real-life Apple employees engaged in sustainability initiatives.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s Environment website states, “Can we use only 100% recycled and responsibly sourced paper in our packaging? We can. We’ve reached more than 99 percent so far. We’re sourcing virgin paper responsibly, protecting sustainable forests, and making iPhone 7 boxes from responsibly managed paper, bamboo, and waste sugarcane.”
Moe info here: apple.com/environment/
SEE ALSO:
Greenpeace: Apple again the world’s most environmentally friendly tech company – January 10, 2017
Greenpeace: Apple is tech’s greenest – May 15, 2015
Greenpeace: Apple leading the way in creating a greener, more sustainable internet – April 2, 2014
Greenpeace praises Apple for reducing use of conflict minerals – February 13, 2014