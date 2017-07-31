“When it comes to environmentally responsible packaging, Apple is not feeling boxed in,” Joel Makower reports for GreenBiz. “The tech giant has just announced the latest expansion of its sustainable forestry strategy, aimed at protecting or creating enough responsibly managed forests to offset its packaging footprint. Late last week, it said that the Forest Stewardship Council had certified 320,000 acres of working forest that the company supports in China, enough to cover all its product packaging.”

“In 2015, the company committed to protect responsibly managed working forests and announced a five-year partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to transition up to 1 million acres of forest, across southern provinces of China, into responsible management by 2020,” Makower reports. “Two-thirds of the newly certified forest is owned and managed by Maoyuan Forestry, a private company in Central China’s Hunan province. The rest is owned and managed by state-owned Qinlian Forestry Company in Southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang region. The land includes semi-natural forests and forest plantations.”

“Apple also released the latest in its animated video series, part of an innovative and decidedly un-Apple communications strategy, highlighting its forestry strategy,” Makower reports. “The new installments build on a series the company released in April illustrating voices of real-life Apple employees engaged in sustainability initiatives.”



