“Oh my, they’re working flat out in Cupertino. This week there have been updates to the beta versions of iOS 11, macOS High Sierrra, watchOS 4 and tvOS 11,” David Phelan writes for Forbes. “If you’re a developer, you’ll be updating to it already but for the rest of us it offers a guide as to the direction of travel of Apple software.”

“Some developers are reporting a great extra – that Apple Watch battery life has gone up by an hour since they updated to the latest software,” Phelan writes. “Apple Watch battery life has bettered expectations since day one and easily lasts a full day. I have literally never finished the day with less than 20% charge. ”

“The interface has been improved. As you know, the cards showing the recent apps are scrolled up and down screen using the Digital Crown in watchOS 4,” Phelan writes. “The latest version is super-smooth and responsive and you can eject an unwanted recent app from the dock (after all, it has limited space) by swiping left and clicking Remove.”



“In the News app on your Watch, you can scroll through 15 news stories by turning the digital crown, where previously there were only five stories on offer,” Phelan writes. “On top of the animations to celebrate closing your Activity exercise ring, new Siri icon and other updates found in beta 3, things are really settling down in watchOS.”

