“So whenever Apple comes out with the Apple Car, it will grab a disproportionately large market share from General Motors and other automakers precisely because of that deep well of goodwill,” Katsenelson writes. “By the time my youngest child, Mia Sarah, who is almost two, learns to drive, internal combustion engines will likely be a relic consigned to museums.”
“Just like Tesla, Apple is not going to be using a dealership model to sell its cars. Just as with the iPhone, the company will want complete control of the buying experience,” Katsenelson writes. “If both Tesla and Apple bypass the dealership model, the GMs of the world will be at an even larger competitive disadvantage. They will have to abandon the dealership model too. Yes, I know, selling cars directly to consumers is not legal in many states, but if the U.S. Constitution could be amended 27 times, the law on car sales (which is an artifact of the Great Depression) can be amended as well.”
Katsenelson writes, “When Apple makes its entrance into the auto industry, it will likely be successful and highly disruptive.”
