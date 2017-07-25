Warren reports, “Apple is also supportive of the 2020 end of life for Flash, and Safari currently requires explicit approval on each website even when Mac users opt to install Flash.”
“2020 will mark an end of an era for Flash, but one that feels like it has been a long time coming,” Warren reports. “HTML5 standards have been implemented across all modern web browsers, and the need for Flash just isn’t there anymore.”
MacDailyNews Take: Good riddance.
Adobe… Your shitastic Flash must die. — MacDailyNews, February 5, 2010
Flash was created during the PC era – for PCs and mice. Flash is a successful business for Adobe, and we can understand why they want to push it beyond PCs. But the mobile era is about low power devices, touch interfaces and open web standards – all areas where Flash falls short.
The avalanche of media outlets offering their content for Apple’s mobile devices demonstrates that Flash is no longer necessary to watch video or consume any kind of web content. And the 200,000 apps on Apple’s App Store proves that Flash isn’t necessary for tens of thousands of developers to create graphically rich applications, including games.
New open standards created in the mobile era, such as HTML5, will win on mobile devices (and PCs too). Perhaps Adobe should focus more on creating great HTML5 tools for the future, and less on criticizing Apple for leaving the past behind. — Steve Jobs, April 29, 2010
