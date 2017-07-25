“Adobe is finally planning to kill off Flash once and for all. Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Safari have all been blocking Flash over the past year, but Adobe is now planning to remove support for it fully by the end of 2020,” Tom Warren reports for The Verge. “‘We will stop updating and distributing the Flash Player at the end of 2020 and encourage content creators to migrate any existing Flash content to these new open formats,’ explains an Adobe spokesperson.”

Warren reports, “Apple is also supportive of the 2020 end of life for Flash, and Safari currently requires explicit approval on each website even when Mac users opt to install Flash.”

“2020 will mark an end of an era for Flash, but one that feels like it has been a long time coming,” Warren reports. “HTML5 standards have been implemented across all modern web browsers, and the need for Flash just isn’t there anymore.”

