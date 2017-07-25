“I’ve been testing both laptops for the past few weeks, and while I don’t think there’s an easy answer for everyone, what’s impressed me the most is just how capable the tiny little MacBook has become,” Kastrenakes writes. “If you’re heading off to college or just want a great laptop for typical laptop tasks — watching YouTube, browsing the internet, working at a coffee shop — this is going to be an excellent choice.”
“But the MacBook Pro is subtly better in a number of ways: it’s better for watching movies, better for editing movies, and is just generally a bit more flexible and future proof,” Kastrenakes writes. “I’m surprised by just how much the entry-level MacBook Pro can handle — but how far that’ll get you depends on how serious of a workload you intend to throw at it.”
MacDailyNews Take: With loaded 27-inch iMacs on our desks, our main consideration for our mobile Macs are size and weight. That’s why we’d choose 12-inch MacBooks (loaded: 1.4GHz dual-core 7th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, 16GB 1866MHz LPDDR3 memory, 512GB SSD storage, Intel HD Graphics 615). We haven’t touched a port on our 11-inch MacBook Airs (beyond the charger), so that’s not an issue either. Additionally, we’re not trying to map the human genome while flying or working from a coffee shop on the road. Obviously, if you’re going to have one Mac, your priorities will be different; priorities that might lead you to a MacBook Pro model instead of the MacBook.
