“I’m trying to choose between the new 12-inch MacBook and the entry-level, MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar, which recently got a price cut,” David Carnoy writes for CNET. “Both now start at $1,300.”

“We have both in the office, so I have good sense of what they’re all about, but I’ve been struggling with making a decision, so I figured I’d have a talk with an Apple sales associate to see whether he or she could sway me in one direction or another,” Carnoy writes. “At the core of the struggle: I want the superlight MacBook but don’t want something that feels underpowered, especially at this high price point.”

“I picked up one of the 12-inch MacBooks that was tethered to the blond wooden table and felt its weight in my hand,” Carnoy writes. “Then I picked up a 13-inch MacBook Pro. You wouldn’t think a pound would make that much of a difference, but at these sizes, it represents a 50 percent weight increase: the 2-pound MacBook felt so much lighter than the 3-pound MacBook Pro. I also liked the idea that the MacBook was fanless (it doesn’t use fans to cool itself) and essentially silent…”

