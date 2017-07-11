“We have both in the office, so I have good sense of what they’re all about, but I’ve been struggling with making a decision, so I figured I’d have a talk with an Apple sales associate to see whether he or she could sway me in one direction or another,” Carnoy writes. “At the core of the struggle: I want the superlight MacBook but don’t want something that feels underpowered, especially at this high price point.”
“I picked up one of the 12-inch MacBooks that was tethered to the blond wooden table and felt its weight in my hand,” Carnoy writes. “Then I picked up a 13-inch MacBook Pro. You wouldn’t think a pound would make that much of a difference, but at these sizes, it represents a 50 percent weight increase: the 2-pound MacBook felt so much lighter than the 3-pound MacBook Pro. I also liked the idea that the MacBook was fanless (it doesn’t use fans to cool itself) and essentially silent…”
MacDailyNews Take: As regular reads know, we have 27-inch iMacs on our desks and our primary consideration is size and weight when on the go. That’s why we chose 11-inch MacBook Air units (twice!) and will likely pick 12-inch MacBooks (loaded: 1.4GHz dual-core 7th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, 16GB 1866MHz LPDDR3 memory, 512GB SSD storage, Intel HD Graphics 615), if not simply go with Apple’s powerful iPad Pro units running iOS 11 in our backpacks.
Regardless, in the battle between the 12-inch MacBook and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, we’re sure Apple will be happy with either choice!