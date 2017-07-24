“it is interesting to note that, with the exception of Apple, the entire smartphone industry has stopped purchasing new processors while they wait to take a look at the new iDevice,” Evans writes. “This implies manufacturers will hold off on new product launches until they see what the new Apple range actually is, what features are available, and how much they cost.”
Evans writes, “Indeed, in this context the later Apple leaves it before announcing its new device, the better, as competitors won’t want to introduce anything new until they know what they are up against.”
MacDailyNews Take: The vast majority of iPhone users will simply wait for the OLED “iPhone Pro” regardless of when Apple makes it available. Unlike fragmandroid settlers, users of real iPhones are extremely loyal. For now, we are perfectly content to wait for Apple as our still stunning Jet Black 256GB iPhone 7 Plus units remain unmatched in speed, security, privacy, and ease-of use.
