“With the smartphone industry slumping while it waits on iPhone 8, later is better for Apple,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “And right now we can see a range of different strategies it is about to put in place to set the stage for iPhone’s future.”

“it is interesting to note that, with the exception of Apple, the entire smartphone industry has stopped purchasing new processors while they wait to take a look at the new iDevice,” Evans writes. “This implies manufacturers will hold off on new product launches until they see what the new Apple range actually is, what features are available, and how much they cost.”

Evans writes, “Indeed, in this context the later Apple leaves it before announcing its new device, the better, as competitors won’t want to introduce anything new until they know what they are up against.”

