“Fabless firms including MediaTek and HiSilicon continue to slow down their pace of orders, said the sources, which warned of disappointing handset-chip shipments from the non-Apple camp in the third quarter,” Ho and Shen report. “Chip orders from the non-Apple camp should have picked up starting April and grown through August, but orders seem to have been pushed back in 2017 as companies adopt a wait-and-see approach before the launch of Apple’s upcoming iPhones which they believe will come with revolutionary features, the sources indicated.”
Ho and Shen report, “Apple’s iPhone sales are expected to sustain demand for TSMC’s 10nm mobile chips through the first quarter of 2018, the sources added.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Fear.
We love the smell of hydrogen fusion in the morning!