The macOS Sierra 10.12.6 Update improves the security, stability, and compatibility of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.
Enterprise content:
• Resolves an issue that prevents making certain SMB connections from the Finder.
• Fixes an issue that causes Xsan clients to unexpectedly restart when moving a file within a relation point on a Quantum StorNext File System.
• Improves the stability of Terminal app.
See Apple Security Updates for detailed information about the security content of this update.
