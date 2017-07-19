Apple today released macOS Sierra 10.12.6 which is recommended for all macOS Sierra users.

The macOS Sierra 10.12.6 Update improves the security, stability, and compatibility of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.

Enterprise content:
• Resolves an issue that prevents making certain SMB connections from the Finder.
• Fixes an issue that causes Xsan clients to unexpectedly restart when moving a file within a relation point on a Quantum StorNext File System.
• Improves the stability of Terminal app.

See Apple Security Updates for detailed information about the security content of this update.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, it’s snappy!