“Samsung Electronics Co.’s newest flagship smartphone… the Galaxy S8 grew longer, slimmer and dropped most of the frame surrounding the display, for a sleek design many in the tech industry contend has bested Apple Inc.’s iPhone—some would say for the first time,” Timothy W. Martin and Tripp Mickle report for The Wall Street Journal. “Ten years after Apple launched the first iPhone, the smartphone war is shifting to how a phone looks and feels.”

“How a smartphone looks now accounts for about half a consumer’s purchase decision, with the assessment formed in roughly one second, according to Charles L. Mauro, president of MauroNewMedia, a product-design research firm that has done consulting work for Apple and Samsung,” Martin and Mickle report. “Mr. Mauro says peer-reviewed research reveals aesthetics matter much more than previously believed, as older surveys pegged looks as influencing only 7% of a phone purchase.”

“Some design experts wonder if the Galaxy S8’s visual leap says more about Apple and its chief executive, Tim Cook, whose operational skills contrast with the visionary talents of his predecessor, Steve Jobs,” Martin and Mickle report. “‘It’s not so much that Samsung has gotten better, but Apple has fundamentally changed,’ said Hugh Dubberly, a former Apple creative director and former member of Samsung’s global design advisory board. ‘The pipeline that Steve [Jobs] started is over.'”

