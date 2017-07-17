“In an account published by TechCrunch, the Los Angeles, Calif. hospital’s program of allowing patients to see their own information was examined,” Wuerthele reports. “Using electronic health records software My CS-Link, patients can look up all of their information online, which includes notes from care professionals regarding treatment.”
“A similar program launched with the opening of the Jacobs Medical Center in La Jolla, California,” Wuerthele reports. “That facility has a patient care and information system utilizing the Apple TV, an iPad, and a large flat-screen television in all 245 rooms.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple, renowned for their commitment to privacy and the security of their hardware, software, and services, will own the medical market when all is said and done.