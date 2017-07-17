“A pilot program at Cedars-Sinai hospital is not only using iPads to relay vital information to patients, but is also being used by parents with children in the NICU for interaction when the chance of spreading infection to the vulnerable is high,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“In an account published by TechCrunch, the Los Angeles, Calif. hospital’s program of allowing patients to see their own information was examined,” Wuerthele reports. “Using electronic health records software My CS-Link, patients can look up all of their information online, which includes notes from care professionals regarding treatment.”

“A similar program launched with the opening of the Jacobs Medical Center in La Jolla, California,” Wuerthele reports. “That facility has a patient care and information system utilizing the Apple TV, an iPad, and a large flat-screen television in all 245 rooms.”

