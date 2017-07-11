“Apple has patented some super-strong, translucent finishes for housing electronic devices, building on speculation that an upcoming iPhone will have a reflective finish,” Anita Balakrishnan reports for CNBC. “An Apple patent application published on Tuesday depicts an ‘optically reflective layer,’ creating a metallic-looking housing for a laptop or phone.”

“According to the patent, a reflective layer would be combined with the surface of a translucent layer, ‘wherein the metal flakes provide multiple light reflective surfaces such that the composite structure has an appearance of an anodized metal,'” Balakrishnan reports. “The finished product makes the casing appear smooth and continuous, rather than being broken up by antennas or sensors, because the material doesn’t interfere with electronic signals.”

“A separate patent application, published in March, shows a smooth, matte ceramic finish for what looks like an iPhone. The patent describes a ceramic surface made from materials including zirconia or sapphire and potentially transparent, blasted at high pressure with a harder substance, such as diamond or sapphire,” Balakrishnan reports. “Apple has been working on ceramic phone chassis since at least 2006, patents show, but the only major ceramic finish that’s been released is the ceramic Apple Watch.”



