“Facebook has launched a six-week summer sale on the Oculus Rift headset — and while there is no official support for it from the company, it can be used in conjunction with High Sierra and the SteamVR beta,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“The headset and set of two Touch controllers normally retail for $500 for just the headset and $100 for the controllers,” Wuerthele reports. “The ‘Summer of Rift’ promotion, launched on Monday, cuts this price to $400 for the set.”

“Valve’s preferred VR hardware, isn’t the Oculus Rift, but the HTC Vive — developed by the company in cooperation with HTC,” Wuerthele reports. “But, AppleInsider has confirmed both from a Valve FAQ page, and some preliminary testing, that the Oculus Rift functions in the SteamVR beta with the eGPU Developer’s Kit connected to a Mac running the High Sierra beta.”

