“The headset and set of two Touch controllers normally retail for $500 for just the headset and $100 for the controllers,” Wuerthele reports. “The ‘Summer of Rift’ promotion, launched on Monday, cuts this price to $400 for the set.”
“Valve’s preferred VR hardware, isn’t the Oculus Rift, but the HTC Vive — developed by the company in cooperation with HTC,” Wuerthele reports. “But, AppleInsider has confirmed both from a Valve FAQ page, and some preliminary testing, that the Oculus Rift functions in the SteamVR beta with the eGPU Developer’s Kit connected to a Mac running the High Sierra beta.”
MacDailyNews Take: Firesale.
