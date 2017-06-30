“Finnish tech startup Varjo [“shadow” in Finnish] has emerged this month from stealth mode. The company promises to jump-start the next computing platform in VR/AR/XR immersive display technologies,” Anthony Frausto-Robledo reports for Architosh. “The company is now demonstrating the world’s first Human eye-resolution head-mounted display for upcoming Varjo-branded immersive computing products.”

“Varjo claims its VR technology is 10 years ahead of the industry,” Frausto-Robledo reports. “Designed for professionals users and with resolutions greater than 70x beyond what any currently shipping or announced head-mounted display (including Magic Leap), Varjo’s 20/20 technology is a major advancement offering users unprecedented levels of virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality solutions.”

“Varjo’s technology is patented technology that replicates how the human eye naturally works, creating super-high resolution images to the user’s gaze direction,” Frausto-Robledo reports. “That technology is combined with ‘video-see-through’ technologies (VST) for unparalleled AR/MR capabilities.”

“For a comparison, Varjo 20/20, the code name for its product that will ship in Q4, 2017, has an effective resolution of 70 MP with 100 percent field of view (FoV),” Frausto-Robledo reports. “Today Oculus and Vive have an effective resolution of 1.2 MP with 100 percent FoV. Oculus chief scientist Michael Abrash at the Oculus Connect 3 event predicted back in 2016 that Oculus would reach 16 MP with 140 percent FoV in five years time (2021).”



Read more in the full article here.