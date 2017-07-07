“With its move to open up near field communication (NFC) support for developers in iOS 11, Apple just opened up to the most significant moment in the birth of the Internet of Things (IoT),” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“Hilton Hotels says the smartphone-based unlocking system it has been using at (now) 1,700 hotels across the U.S. and Canada has been used 11 million times without being breached once, reports The Financial Times,” Evans writes. “That’s significant because it suggests some of the security problems that impacted first-generation connected IoT devices are being worked out.”

“At Hilton Hotels, the door lock system isn’t exclusively iOS-based, but instead uses NFC. This is significant because Apple at WWDC 2017 announced that iOS 11 will allow developers to create apps that can read NFC tags using a framework called Core NFC,” Evans writes. “What is happening here is that at a key stage of industry development, Apple has managed to create a highly secure IoT ecosystem (HomeKit) and opened up a door (with NFC support) that enables developers to begin to truly realize the potential of connected solutions in daily life.”

