“Haiku (initially “OpenBeOS,” but changed because of copyright assertions by Palm) was launched in 2001 to create an operating system that was binary-compatible with applications written for the ill-fated BeOS. It uses the same C++ API as BeOS, but it is a re-implementation of that API, so it shares virtually none of the code of the original BeOS,” Gallagher writes. “As it has evolved, Haiku has taken two diverging roads: a 32-bit version that retains backward compatibility, and a 64-bit version that is more forward-looking but breaks backward compatibility because of compiler issues. That’s because the 32-bit version, like BeOS before it, is based on Gnu Compiler Collection (GCC) 2.”
Gallagher writes, “Neither of these paths have yet resulted in an operating system that could be considered ready for release.”
MacDailyNews Take: They should’ve named it “Quixotic.” And beauty is obviously in the eye of the beholder.
