“With the release of the public beta, it appeared that Apple felt it was safe enough for the unwashed masses to try,” Gene Steinberg writes for The Tech Night Owl. “So I backed up my MacBook Pro’s data, downloaded the latest beta, and prepared for the upgrade.”

“The first step of the setup process was to switch the file system. This is one of the most important features of High Sierra, as Apple completes the migration from its aging file system, HFS+, to APFS (for Apple File System),” Steinberg writes. “After reportedly flirting with other possibilities, Apple decided to do its own replacement for HFS+. APFS is more secure, offers better protection from directory damage and, among other things, may deliver improved read/write speeds, particularly on solid stage storage devices.”

“when you launch the High Sierra installer, the first part of the process is to make the APFS switch before installing the new OS. On my MacBook Pro, it took about 55 minutes before it restarted and proceeded through a normal setup process,” Steinberg writes. “Yes normal.”

