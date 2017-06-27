“If you’re looking to install Windows on your Mac, Boot Camp is the best way to go,” Cale Hunt writes for iMore. “Whether it’s for a great gaming experience or you just want to try out Windows 10 on Apple’s svelte hardware, here’s how to get it all set up.”

“Before starting anything else, be sure you have a Mac that supports Windows 10. Straight from Apple, these are the compatible models: MacBook Pro (2012 and later); MacBook Air (2012 and later); MacBook (2015 and later); iMac (2012 and later); Mac mini (2012 and later); Mac mini Server (Late 2012); Mac Pro (Late 2013),” Hunt writes. “Make sure you have at least 32GB of free space on your hard drive for the Windows installation. During the installation process, you can set the Windows partition to whatever size you want, as long as the drive has enough storage.”

“Finally, update your Mac’s OS to ensure there are no compatibility problems. You’ll also want to perform a backup of your Mac in the (rare) case that something goes wrong,” Hunt writes. “To start, we need to grab a Windows 10 ISO file from the Microsoft website…”

