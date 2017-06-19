“Although Apple and Nike make the Apple Watch Nike+ with Nike+ Run Club pre-installed, there are still features in Nike’s run tracking app that require carrying an iPhone along for runs,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac.

“Speed Run tracking is no longer one of those limitations, however, as the latest update to NRC now lets you start a speed run from the Apple Watch without bringing an iPhone,” Hall reports. “Speed Run was previously a run type on NRC for Apple Watch, but starting one would simply tell you it wasn’t possible and to use the iPhone app instead. Now NRC lets you select Speed Run, press Start, and begin tracking your run.”

Hall reports, “Just like Apple’s Workout app, you can double tap the Apple Watch display during the speed run to mark a lap or set the interval.”



