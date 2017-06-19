“Ten years ago, no one could have imagined that Steve Jobs’ creation would have such an impact on Apple,” Jean-Louis Gassée writes for Monday Note. “Today, the iPhone represents more than 60% of Apple’s revenue, which leads many to see Apple as, first and exclusively, the iPhone company. But is it really? Did the iPhone really change Apple so dramatically?”

“During the most recent Xmas quarter, Apple sold slightly fewer than 80 million iPhones, about 900,000 a day. Obligingly, a day has 86,400 seconds, so we round up to 90,000 to get a production yield of ten iPhones per second,” Gassée writes. “Let’s assume that it takes about 15 minutes (rounded up to 1,000 seconds) to assemble a single iPhone. How many parallel production pipes need to accumulate ten phones a second? 1,000 divided by 1/10 equals…10,000! Ten thousand parallel pipes in order to output ten phones per second.”

“We can juggle the numbers, but it’s still difficult to comprehend the scale and complexity of the iPhone production machine, to build a reliable mental representation,” Gassée writes. “Did the unimaginable iPhone production process change Apple? With numbers so large, how could it not? … Just in time for the iPhone’s ten year commemoration, we have a new book: The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone.”

