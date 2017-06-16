“The anecdote is from an upcoming book by tech writer Brian Merchant, titled The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone, timed to coincide with the iPhone’s tenth anniversary,” Dormehl reports. “In a lengthy excerpt from the book published this week on The Verge, Tony Fadell — who worked at Apple from 2001 to 2008, before going on to found Nest Labs — is quoted as saying that Schiller was the only holdout in wanting the iPhone to come with a BlackBerry-style keyboard.”
“However, it didn’t sit well with Phil Schiller, who tweeted to say the story never happened,” Dormehl reports. “Strangely, Fadell then also tweeted to say that, ‘I respect @pschiller as a colleague & friend. The story about him is not true. Have asked writer to correct the record’ … But having had his credibility called into question, author Brian Merchant now says that he has a recorded conversation with Fadell to prove his point.”
MacDailyNews Take: There’s nothing like a little “controversy” to move some books!