“Just over 40 years after Steve Jobs co-founded Apple, the life of the late tech visionary continues to inspire many,” Zameena Mejia writes for CNBC. “From leadership lessons to life hacks, Jobs has influenced rising millionaires, billionaires and the most established executives alike.”

“Jobs is revered for his successful years of leading Apple and the 2007 introduction of the iPhone, the company’s most successful product,” Mejia writes. “But he wasn’t always so confident the world-changing item would be a wise investment to develop for the company.”

“In The One Device: The secret history of the iPhone, author and Motherboard senior editor Brian Merchant uncovers the details of how the smartphone came into existence and how even one of the smartest, most powerful executives needed smart people to help him land at the right decision,” Mejia writes. “‘Jobs was a powerful source of inspiration, a fierce curator of good ideas and rejector of bad ones, and a savvy and potent negotiator,’ Merchant writes to CNBC in an email. ‘But the iPhone began as an experimental project undertaken without his knowledge, became an official project at the prodding of his executives staff and was engineered into being by a team of brilliant, unfathomably hard-working programmers and hardware experts.'”

Read more in the full article here.