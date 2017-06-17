Use Apple Pay June 23-25 to get exclusive offers in Hayes Valley and the Marina. It’s easy and secure.
Exclusives include:
Hayes Valley Merchants
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote nearly two years ago in August 2015:
Apple, give us a reason to use Apple Pay beyond looking like tech dorks in front of the line at the register. What’s the incentive to use Apple Pay? There is none besides looking like a flaming nerd. As if Apple doesn’t have any money. That, inexplicably, is how they approach Apple Pay. Hello, Tim? Eddy? Talk to some people who actually go to stores and shop for things, please.
Incentivize its use! Give Apple Pay users a percentage of every dollar spent via Apple Pay to spend at Apple Stores. Something. Anything! Get people used to using it first. Sheesh. It’s really not that difficult. It really isn’t.