“Samsung Display, the display-making unit of Samsung Electronics, is expected to start production of OLED panels for the upcoming iPhone later this month, industry sources told ET News on June 7,” ET News reports. “‘Apple recently approved the prototype panels. Samsung is making orders for parts and materials,’ an industry source said on condition of anonymity.”

“More than 10 million screens will be shipped every month,” ET News reports. “This year alone, Apple has reportedly ordered 80 million screens.”

“According to sources, the screen will use flexible OLED to cover the entire front body of the device, as against the Samsung Galaxy S8’s display area ratio at 83.6 percent, along with more aggressive curvature,” ET News reports. “The iPhone will not feature a curved screen [edge] due to low functionality, sources said. ”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]