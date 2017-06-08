“More than 10 million screens will be shipped every month,” ET News reports. “This year alone, Apple has reportedly ordered 80 million screens.”
“According to sources, the screen will use flexible OLED to cover the entire front body of the device, as against the Samsung Galaxy S8’s display area ratio at 83.6 percent, along with more aggressive curvature,” ET News reports. “The iPhone will not feature a curved screen [edge] due to low functionality, sources said. ”
MacDailyNews Take: Revving up the supercycle!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]