“The company announced the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 11, at the annual event, introducing a new phone-to-phone payment method and a safe driving mode,” McGoogan reports. “It also features a tweaked design for the iPad that looks more like the Mac operating system.”
“But iOS 11 comes with a caveat. It only works on 64-bit devices, meaning that older Apple products will not be able to upgrade to the new system, rendering them obsolete,” McGoogan reports. “Affected devices include the iPhone 5, released in 2012, and the iPhone 5c, released in 2013… The iPad 4, released in 2012, is also excluded from the list of devices that can upgrade.”
MacDailyNews Take: Time marches on. If you’re not 64-bit, it’s time to plan to become so soon!
iOS 11 is compatible with these devices:
• iPhone 7 Plus
• iPhone 7
• iPhone 6s Plus
• iPhone 6s
• iPhone 6 Plus
• iPhone 6
• iPhone SE
• iPhone 5s
• 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd gen.)
• 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st gen.)
• 10.5-inch iPad Pro
• 9.7-inch iPad Pro
• iPad Air 2
• iPad Air
• iPad (5th gen.)
• iPad mini 4
• iPad mini 3
• iPad mini 2
• iPod touch (6th gen.)