“Redditors who have already installed the developer beta are reporting that Apple has purportedly included full playback support for FLAC audio files in iOS 11,” TNW reports. “This means users now have the option to blast high-quality music files straight from their iPads and iPhones.”
TNW reports, “The functionality was first spotted on an iPhone 6S Plus running iOS 11 Beta 1 and is reportedly available as part of the newly announced file-management app, Files.”
MacDailyNews Take: So, is FLAC support finally coming to iTunes, too?