“As young men, both had been interested in tech — Muffly had earned a degree in mechanical engineering at Stanford. Both found themselves residing in a countercultural living situation centered around trees, though Muffly remained in what he calls his ‘hippie commune’ for years,” Levy writes. “And Steve Jobs spent only a short time in the Oregon-based All One Farm before heading home to California to became Steve Jobs.”
“But at this first meeting in 2010, Muffly learned that he and Steve Jobs shared a love of trees, and in particular a passion for the foliage native to the pre-Silicon Valley landscape, before big tech companies showed up and changed it,” Levy writes. “The encounter would lead to Muffly becoming the senior arborist at Apple, Inc., in charge of choosing, locating and planting the 9,000 trees that justify Apple’s choice to call its 175-acre campus a park — and in making Apple Park a leaf-and-blossom tribute to the CEO who designed it but would not live to see it built. Or planted.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s an amazing transformation from miles of asphalt and concrete parking lots to grassy fields and over 9,000 native and drought-resistant trees.
Apple Park. Unapologetically arbored.
