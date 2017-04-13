“In a recent story on the forthcoming indoor garden above San Francisco’s new Transbay Transit Center train station, The San Francisco Chronicle revealed that there is intense competition for trees in California, partly because of the sheer number that Apple has bought for its nearly completed new headquarters in Cupertino,” Murphy writes. “Apple has been sourcing thousands of trees and growing them in a nursery in that same town, although it’s unclear if the company has been trying to hoard trees as suggested.”
Murphy writes, “On its website, Apple says the lands around its new headquarters will eventually be filled with 9,000 trees—many of which will be varieties native to the area, such as oaks—and that the buildings will be powered entirely by renewable energy.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Park. Unapologetically arbored.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s new 175-acre campus, Apple Park, opens to employees in April; Theater to be named for Steve Jobs – February 22, 2017
Apple’s Campus 2 greens up with solar, fuel cells and landscaping in latest drone flyovers – September 2, 2016
Check out Apple’s insanely ambitious tree-planting plans for its new spaceship campus – June 4, 2016
Meet Dave Muffly, Apple’s ‘Mothership’ campus arborist and tree whisperer – June 7, 2013
Apple submits updated Mothership campus plans to Cupertino, reveals stunning renderings – December 7, 2011