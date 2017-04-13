“Apple has often been known to corner the market for certain parts it needs to bring its latest creations to market,” Mike Murphy writes for Quartz. “And in its push to become known as one of the greenest companies in the world, it seems that’s also the case when it’s dealing with foliage.”

“In a recent story on the forthcoming indoor garden above San Francisco’s new Transbay Transit Center train station, The San Francisco Chronicle revealed that there is intense competition for trees in California, partly because of the sheer number that Apple has bought for its nearly completed new headquarters in Cupertino,” Murphy writes. “Apple has been sourcing thousands of trees and growing them in a nursery in that same town, although it’s unclear if the company has been trying to hoard trees as suggested.”



Murphy writes, “On its website, Apple says the lands around its new headquarters will eventually be filled with 9,000 trees—many of which will be varieties native to the area, such as oaks—and that the buildings will be powered entirely by renewable energy.”

