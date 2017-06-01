“Apple will open the doors to its annual WWDC event next week, and speculation is everywhere,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“I’ve written about some of the iOS 11 and software improvements, speculated on some of the next-gen tech and hardware announcements, and thought about some of the other opportunities the company is about to reveal,” Evans writes. “What follows are some thoughts from Thomas Husson, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester.”

“‘While Apple may announce some product updates, the core focus will be on the new features and possibly design of Apple’s various operating systems: iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS,’ he said,” Evans writes. “The analyst also agrees with my previous hunch we may see Apple introduce some tools to enable development of bots based on its AI technologies.”

MacDailyNews Take: We, too, hope to see a supercharged, pervasive Siri at WWDC next week!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]