“Kodi is one of the most popular online media players around. And for good reason. It is one of the most versatile and flexible media players on the market,” David Spencer writes for AdditivieTips. “That means that not only can it play pretty much any file format you can think of, but it can also be run on just about every platform and operating system around.”

“Kodi can bring all of your media content across different devices together, allowing you to view pictures and videos from your smartphone or tablet on your laptop and so on,” Spencer writes. “For this reason, it has become particularly popular for people who want to view their content on their TV screens.”

“Both Apple TV and Kodi are purpose built to optimise media consumption so they are, in that sense the perfect pairing. However, Apple has always been cautious and controlling over what software it allow users to run on its devices, and because Kodi is a piece of open-source software, which allows users to customize it and create software add-ons, Apple does not permit Kodi a place in its app store,” Spencer writes. “But that doesn’t mean Kodi and the Apple TV can’t be combined. It just means the process is a little bit more complicated than just downloading an app.”

