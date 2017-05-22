“UBS is also forecasting that the newest iPhone will make up 45% of Apple’s sales next year,” Schiavo reports. “Apple is believed to be preparing two updated models of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in addition to the redesigned iPhone 8.”
Schiavo reports, “‘Assuming that the OLED model constitutes 45% of sales, we estimate the [iPhone average selling price] could be $730 ($783 bull, $664 bear),’ UBS wrote.”
MacDailyNews Take: Not bad. Not bad at all, considering our current Jet Black 256GB iPhone 7 Plus units each cost $969.