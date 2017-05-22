“The tenth anniversary version of Apple’s iPhone, the iPhone 8, is due out later this year and UBS is predicting that the device will start at $870 and could go up to as much as $1,070 per smartphone,” Amanda Schiavo reports for TheStreet.

“UBS is also forecasting that the newest iPhone will make up 45% of Apple’s sales next year,” Schiavo reports. “Apple is believed to be preparing two updated models of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in addition to the redesigned iPhone 8.”

Schiavo reports, “‘Assuming that the OLED model constitutes 45% of sales, we estimate the [iPhone average selling price] could be $730 ($783 bull, $664 bear),’ UBS wrote.”

Read more in the full article here.