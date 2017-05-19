“One of the world’s most avid collectors would love to get his hands on an exclusive Apple product that the company isn’t selling,” Herman Wong reports for The Washington Post. “What Scott Wiener is after is a pizza box.”

“The wider world became aware of the circular carrier with a perforated lid after it was mentioned briefly in a recent Wired article about Apple Park, the Silicon Valley giant’s new campus in Cupertino, Calif,” Wong reports. “In a parenthetical, the magazine noted that Francesco Longoni, ‘the maestro of the Apple Park café, helped Apple patent a box that will keep to-go pizzas from getting soggy.’ A caption added that it was ‘for workers who want to take the café’s pizza back to their pods.'”

“Wiener does not make pizza boxes. He collects them. A lot of them. He is the Guinness record holder for the world’s largest pizza box collection, with more than 1,300 from dozens of countries in his possession,” Wong reports. “Wiener likes the Apple-patented pizza box, but was hesitant to call it revolutionary. Here’s what he saw as its strengths and weaknesses.”



MacDailyNews Take: As we just wrote on the last article: Hey, Apple, take your sweet time on that new Mac Pro, m’kay? And, as we wrote just yesterday: Coffee-table books, co-chairing Met Galas, Christmas trees, and other extracurricular activities… none of them are bad things to do per se, but these things open you up to very easy criticism when you fail to execute on your core products and services. So, when you produce a $300 coffee table book with 450 painstakingly shot photographs on “specially milled German paper with gilded matte silver edges, using eight color separations and low-ghost inks” and even trumpet that it “took more than eight years to create,” but you can’t make or even bother to update the Mac Pro for over four years… Hey, you deserve every single bit of criticism and then some, if not for your horribly misplaced priorities and blatantly obvious mismanagement, then for your abject tone-deafness alone. In other words, doing your real job first grants you the ability to screw around on some vanity projects without criticism. On that note, we once again present to Apple CEO Tim Cook the Trophy for Misplaced Priorities:



